BULLHEAD CITY — Carey Fearing wasn’t about to allow her son’s 18th birthday to go un-celebrated.
Amber Bixenmann felt the same way about her son’s 14th birthday.
And John Pynakker found a way to mark his granddaughter’s 12th birthday.
In what is becoming part of “life during the COVID-19 pandemic,” people are finding alternative ways to conduct celebrations since the traditional gathering of friends and family isn’t advised because of social distancing recommendations and government orders prohibiting large gatherings.
Some people are taking to the internet, connecting with Zoom, Skype, Facebook or other platforms for virtual parties, concerts and family reunions. Others are having gifts, decorations and food delivered to stage smaller family-only gatherings.
Celebratory parades have been part of American culture for decades. Typically, though, those receiving the celebration are feted in the parade, traveling in front of admiring crowds lining the streets to offer their thanks to returning service members or local veterans, laud championship teams, honor visiting politicians and dignitaries or recognize accomplishments of hometown heroes from various walks of life. Now, in the age of COVID-19, the tables are turned. Now, it’s the well-wishers who travel the parade route in front of a stationary honoree.
So far, it’s working. Fearing, Bixenmann and Pynakker, adopted the drive-by parade strategy to make a special day as special as possible. All three are News West/Mohave Valley Daily News employees and all shared elements of their celebrations.
“Caleb turned 18 on April 23,” said Fearing, marketing manager at the Daily News. “His expectations were low for his special day due to social distancing, but I was insistent on making it as memorable as possible because so many things already have been taken from him.
“So I created an event and invited everyone who had an influence on his life — teachers, friends, family. At 5 p.m., we walked outside ‘to check the sky” and horns started honking and the parade started.”
She said there were 25 cars, decorated with balloons and signs of encouragement, in a procession past the Fearings’ home.
The parade participants wee “handing Caleb cards and gifts — from a safe distance, of course.”
She said her son’s reaction was immediate and contagious.
“It was an amazing site to see and Caleb was smiling from ear to ear,” she said. “After all was said and done, he said this was the best birthday ever.”
That meant a lot to Fearing, who was thankful so many of Caleb’s friends — and friends of her own — pitched in to make the moment memorable.
“As a mother, all I wanted to do was make sure the day was as special as he is,” she said. “It was a beautiful day.”
Aidan Bixenmann also was treated to a drive-by party — and a water balloon fight — for his 14th birthday.
“After being out of school and quarantined to home for more than a month, family and friends decided to surprise the birthday boy on April 24,” said Amber Bixenmann, classified sales specialist for News West Publishing.
“There was a trail of vehicles with signs taped to them, parading throughout the neighborhood, honking their horns.”
When Aidan emerged from the house, he was bombarded with water balloons, Silly String and shouts of “happy birthday” and other messages of encouragement.
“Although this isn’t the ‘normal’ that we were used to, we decided to make the very best out of the situation. And surprisingly enough, it was awesome.”
Pynakker, business development specialist for News West, and his wife, Maria, enlisted a group of friends that including Lori and Ken Deschene of Culver’s — and the restaurant mascot, Scoopy — and performers Nicole and Kirk Tracy of Kid N Nic fame to help celebrate granddaughter Kyleigh’s 12th birthday last Wednesday. Family, friends and some of Kyleigh’s teachers made an automotive appearance that was “a huge hit” with the birthday girl.
“While I don’t expect these (drive-by celebrations) to become the ‘new norm,’ I do appreciate whoever started these,” Pynakker said. “This is a great way to bring attention to the children celebrating their birthdays while still being responsible.”
Laughlin High School also got in the drive-by act, throwing a senior recognition parade through the school parking lot to honor the Class of 2020 that won’t be feted with a traditional graduation ceremony. A sign bearing the name of each senior was attached to a fence outside the Laughlin football field along with other signs of encouragement and congratulations.
The Colorado River Union High School District used a drive-through method to distribute caps and gowns to graduating seniors at both Mohave and River Valley high schools. District staff took advantage of the opportunity to display signs of support and congratulations at both schools, as students drove by to get the graduation garb they never may have a chance to wear in public.
“Teachers and staff who were there wanted to show their support to students,” Colorado Schools Public Information Officer Lance Ross said of the socially distanced welcoming committee that greeted MHS seniors during their drive serpentine through campus. “Some had been working through social distancing from their classrooms; others had been telecommuting from home.
“It was a grassroots effort by MHS employees and administration.”
