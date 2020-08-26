BULLHEAD CITY — Police Chief Brian Williamson was honored on Wednesday as city staff, community members and his loved ones gathered to help him celebrate his retirement.
Several people who know Williamson well spoke about him. He was repeatedly lauded.
Williamson also was subjected to some funny remarks that came mostly from Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster.
Schuster has known Williamson for decades. He joked that they first met on the other side of the world in a strip joint — where Williamson was dancing.
He then remarked that Williamson wasn’t a very good dancer.
They actually have known each other since their teens and both attended Lake Havasu High School.
And, Schuster joked, “Brian’s success was because of my training and tutelage.”
Schuster was Williamson’s sergeant when both worked for the Mohave County Sheriffs Office. Williamson moved on to work for the Bullhead City Police Department in 1998 after six years with the MCSO. He began his law enforcement career in 1988 in the United States Army.
“Brian was born to be lawman,” Schuster said.
He described Williamson as very analytical, extremely intelligent and then commented “Bullhead City is losing a gem.”
Later on, Williamson looked at Schuster and said to him “no one in Lake Havasu in the 1980s saw me as a police chief and you as sheriff — at the same time.”
City Manager Toby Cotter said Williamson was no slouch in the humor department.
“Comedy is how he handles the complexities of his job,” Cotter told the audience.
The two men spent a lot of time discussing how to tackle issues. Conversations often evolved into debates but they worked well together and shared the common goal of resolving matters in a way that would best suit the community, Cotter said.
The chief has been well suited to lead the police department of a community such as Bullhead City, which Cotter described as “a small city really, but with big issues.”
Some of those issues are types of crimes. But he also made sure major community events transpired as smoothly as possible.
“Few people understand how hard the regatta was to run,” Cotter said. “It wasn’t just people floating down the river.”
Williamson not only worked tirelessly for the community. He was involved with other residents outside of work.
He served on the Colorado River Union High School District board, was a volunteer for the Tri-State Victims Resource Center and was a volunteer and sponsor for various youth sports programs.
Williamson said his success wasn’t solely because of his own efforts. He said he’s a believer in the theory that people are brought together for a purpose and that he greatly benefitted from plenty of individuals encountered along the way. He said those experiences helped him approach myriad situations in the best way possible.
He also expressed gratitude to loved ones.
“Some people won’t believe I’m not always a gem to be around,” he joked while talking about his wife, Donna Williamson, who offered encouragement — or critical advice — throughout their marriage. “Your support for me defies all logic. You made my career better.”
After Wiliamson was presented with some well chosen parting gifts and a large shadow box displaying some of his small personal career mementoes, the celebration was moved outdoors for a drive-through parade in his honor.
Williamson was appointed interim chief of police by Cotter in December of 2013, following Rodney Head’s retirement, and was formally named as police chief in May of 2014.
His last official day as chief is Tuesday.
