Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson holds one side of an oversized card-like plaque wishing him good luck in upcoming retirement. City Manager Toby Cotter, right, supports the other side of the plaque created by Angie Johnson, the city’s interim public works director. Williamson received the gift at Tuesday’s meeting of the Bullhead City Council. The flip side contains written greetings from city employees. Residents are invited to participate in a drive-through celebration on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. It will roll out processional style on a predetermined route. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in honor of Williamson, who has worked for the BHCPD since 1998 and has been chief since February of 2014. He said being chief has been the honor of his life. His final day is Sept. 1.