BULLHEAD CITY — There have been drive-through testing initiatives, food distributions and graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bullhead City is adding a retirement ceremony for Police Chief Brian Williamson to the list of creative, social-distanced celebrations.
The city is conducting a drive-through retirement celebration for Williamson at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Bullhead City Administration Complex off Marina Boulevard. It will be preceded by a private, formal retirement presentation at 9 a.m. with the event broadcast live on TV4, online at www.bullheadcity.com/tv4live and streamed on the Bullhead City Police Department’s Facebook page.
“The public is invited to join the farewell retirement drive-through celebration on Wednesday,” said a news release issued by the police department. “Vehicles may begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. on Hoppa’s Drive/Gary Keith Park (between Mohave High School and Public Works). The police department’s traffic personnel will lead the vehicle procession through the drive-through route, which will head south on Alona’s Way to the parking lot of the Bullhead City Justice Complex (the building that includes the police department). The chief will be located by the flag poles outisde the Bullhead City Council chamber.
“We encourage people to decorate their vehicles for the celebration. After greeting Chief Williamson from their vehicles, the procession will exit the parking lot on Alona’s Way toward Trane Road. The event will be limited to approximately one hour due to the extreme heat.
“Participants must remain in their vehicles.”
Williamson is retiring, effecting Sept. 1, after a 32-year career in law enforcement that began as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. After a stint with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, he joined the Bullead City Police Department in 1998. He became acting chief Dec. 6, 2013, following the retirement of Rodney Head. The appointment was made permanent the following May.
