FORT MOHAVE — Fairway Constructors didn’t allow the COVID-19 pandemic to derail progress on its Fairway Village Estates master-planned community.
Mehdi Azarmi wasn’t about to let the coronavirus prevent a celebration of the next phase of the development. But because of COVID-19, which still is prevalent in the area, the occasion will have a different look and feel.
“Traditionally, most of community or sub-
division grand openings are done in model homes,” said Azarmi, executive vice president and project manager of of Fairway Constructors, developer of the “premium planned community” west of Highway 95 between Lipan and Fairway Village boulevards in Fort Mohave. “Because of COVID-19, that wasn’t possible for Fairway Village Estates. Instead we have organized the very first drive-through grand opening in the United States.”
The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site. There will be a checkpoint where drivers will receive information, a lunch box and a gift bag as well as directions for participation. Vehicle occupants can tune their FM radios to 88.5 to listen to a presentation on the development, Azarmi said.
Then they can drive through and see some of the finished and partially built homes as well as lots that still are available.
Azarmi said he was concerned earlier this year when the pandemic reached the Southwest, figuring it could bring the long-planned development to a halt, especially since Phase C — 63 large homesites — were gaining the interest of Californians seeking to move to Arizona.
“I thought we were going to have to postpone (further development on the project),” Azarmi said. “I was 100% wrong.”
What he learned was the pandemic intensified the desire of some people to expedite their departure from California — retire early, in many cases.
“We have not lost any clients,” Azarmi said. “In fact, we’re finding some who were going to wait until January or February who are ready (to retire and move to Arizona) now.”
Azarmi said about 85% of the Fairway Village Estates homes under construction are for California clients. About 20 Phase C homes already are under construction. Phase A included commercial development at both ends of the subdivision, Lipan and Fairway Village Estates, and Phase B included a 42-home residential project that Azarmi said is about 80% complete.
“In my opinion, the fourth quarter of 2020 and the entirety of 2021, we will see a large migration of baby boomers to our area. We will be very busy building homes for these retirees,” Azarmi said.
Azarmi said Saturday’s celebration is being conducted with the safety of visitors and staff at the forefront. Social distancing will be enforced and visitors may remain in their vehicles for the entirety of their visit.
For more information on the grand opening or about Fairway Village Estates, call 928-788-7777.
