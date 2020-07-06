KINGMAN — The driver of a car involved with shots being fired at a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy two weeks ago in Fort Mohave was indicted last week on an attempted murder charge.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Casper James Homer, 35, on charges including attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and unlawful flight. Homer is expected to be arraigned Thursday at the jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The incident started June 21 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a Toyota Rav-4 in Fort Mohave when the passenger leaned out of the window and fired multiple rounds at the deputy, hitting his vehicle several times. The deputy was not injured, MCSO reported.
Homer, who gave police a Bullhead City address, was believed to be the driver and David Thomas Delgado, 37, of California, was allegedly the passenger. Detectives traced the vehicle to Homer’s house, where he was arrested June 23.
Detectives learned that Delgado had traveled to California, where he and Michael William Ebert, 32, of Mohave Valley fled on foot after their vehicle crashed on I-15 in Barstow around 9 p.m. June 23. The suspects are charged with attempted murder after Delgado allegedly fired rounds at California Highway Patrol officers.
Ebert was quickly arrested while Delgado, the alleged shooter in the June 21 incident in Fort Mohave, was arrested around 6 a.m. June 24.
According to the San Bernardino County Jail website, Delgado and Ebert are scheduled for a court date in Victorville Superior Court today on charges of attempted murder and two other counts for the June 23 shooting.
Delgado is being held in Victorville on a $1 million bond while Ebert is held on a $2.8 million bond. Ebert, who was not involved in the Fort Mohave shooting, also has a no-bond hold out of Shasta County, Calif, according to the website.
