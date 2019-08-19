BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police spent much of Monday evening trying to sort out a chain of events that included an automobile accident, an altercation that included gunshots and the apparent theft of a vehicle.
The Bullhead City Police Department put out scant information Monday night with a posting on the department’s Facebook page.
“The Bullhead City Police Department is actively investigating an incident at Lowe’s,” said the bulletin posted around 6 p.m. “While details on the crime are still being investigated, we can confirm that an altercation occurred in the Lowe’s parking lot where there were shots fired and a vehicle collision.
“One victim was taken to the hospital with injuries suffered from the motor vehicle collision. At this time, there has not been any gunshot victims reported to police.”
The post also addressed rumors and erroneous reports.
“This was NOT an active shooter scene and no suspects were on the roof at Lowe’s,” the statement said. “It was confirmed that employees were on the roof.”
The original call to police came in around 4:45 p.m., advising that there was an altercation at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Highway 95 in Bullhead City with multiple shots fired.
One person was injured — but apparently the victim of a car crash that occurred during or after the altercation and not as a result of the shooting. Bullhead City Police said Monday night that no gunshot victims had been reported at any area medical facilities.
Lowe’s employees and customers were evacuated from the store as additional law enforcement presence arrived at the scene with police still uncertain if the shooting was confined to the parking lot or had taken place inside the store as well.
Several officers entered the building, clearing out all remaining customers and employees, as investigators continued to put the pieces together.
Witnesses at the scene said that it appeared that shots were being fired in the parking lot at a small group of people. One witness reported a vehicle making several trips through the parking lot before it was struck by another vehicle.
The suspected shooter, whose identity has not been released, reportedly fled the scene in a stolen truck that was found behind the store. It is believed the shooting suspect then fled the area on foot.
Motive for the shooting was unknown.
During the incident, several Lowe’s employees apparently escaped to the roof, prompting the initial report of suspects on top of the building. They later were escorted safely down to the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.