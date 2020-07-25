KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man busted for hauling heroin is going to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
A five-year prison term is mandated punishment in the plea agreement entered Friday for Michal Mallory.
Prosecutor Jonathan Robinson told Judge Billy Sipe that Mallory was the driver of a vehicle pulled over May 6, 2018, on Highway 95 near Aztec Road in Fort Mohave. He said the vehicle was searched after it was learned that Mallory and his passenger were both named in arrest warrants at the time.
Robinson said heroin was found in a briefcase stashed in the trunk. He said multiple packages of heroin, one of them weighing 76 grams, were found inside the briefcase.
Mallory pleaded guilty to transportation of a narcotic drug for sale. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 24.
