KINGMAN — A drug courier from Bullhead City pleaded guilty and went straight to jail Tuesday, willfully skipping the 30-day period that usually elapses before sentencing.
Amanda Boone, 37, told Mohave County judge Doug Camacho she prefered to start serving time to get it over with as soon as possible.
Camacho imposed the five-year prison term mandated in the plea agreement. Several charges in two criminal cases were dismissed in exchange for Boone’s conviction on a transportation of dangerous drugs for sale charge.
Prosecutor Rod Albright said Boone was pulled over on Interstate 40, about eight miles from Needles, on Dec. 11, 2018. The deputy Mohave County attorney said Boone responded “marijuana” when officers asked if they would find drugs in her vehicle.
Albright said officers located 5 one-pound baggies full of methamphetamine in the vehicle. He said additional seizures included 7 grams of meth in one baggie, 13 grams in another and 5 packages containing 3.3 grams of meth each.
Officers also confiscated a digital scale. Albright said Boone admitted transporting the drugs at the time of her arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.