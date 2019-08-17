KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man complained of unfair treatment Thursday, but nonetheless encouraged a judge in Kingman to approve the plea agreement that sends him to prison for a decade.
The 10-year prison term was mandated in the plea deal convicting Kevin Goc, 51, of two counts of attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
Defense attorney Jon Gillenwater told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert that his client was apologetic for his illegal conduct, but Goc told the court he was getting a raw deal.
“Your honor, I feel like the injustice is a little too much,” he said. “The officers lied.”
Goc failed to provide details but alleged he was the victim of illegal search and seizure, contending that anything confiscated was the fruit of a poisonous tree because address and other information was incorrect on the warrant paperwork.
Lambert reminded Goc that he was facing a possible minimum sentence of 52 years in prison if he backed out of the deal. Goc said he understood and asked the judge to impose sentence.
A 3 1/2-year prison term results from the seizure of five grams of methamphetamine, more than $400 in cash, a handgun and drug paraphernalia during a September 2017 search of Goc’s home in the 400 block of Lee Avenue in Bullhead City. Prosecutor Kellen Marlow had advised the court that Goc admitted selling methamphetamine to make money.
An addtional 61/2 years was ordered for the seizure of four grams of meth from the same home in April 2018. Marlow said Goc admitted continuing to sell drugs because he couldn’t secure employment.
A third case involving a 10-gram meth seizure during a traffic stop was dismissed in the agreement.
