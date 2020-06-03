KINGMAN — A Bullhead City drug dealer is going to the Arizona Department of Corrections for 7 1/2 years.
The punishment for Marco Sanchez-Gonzalez was stipulated in a plea agreement.
Sanchez-Gonzalez, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale. The case arises from a state gang task force investigation that led to the execution of a search warrant at Room 302 at the Grand Vista hotel.
Court records show that officers raided Sanchez-Gonzalez’s dwelling last July. Officers reportedly seized two pounds of methamphetamine, three-quarters of a pound of heroin, a drug sale ledger, almost $3,800 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
Judge Billy Sipe imposed sentence last Thursday at the Mohave County Courthouse in Kingman.
Another area drug dealer charged in a more recent case pleaded guilty during a Friday hearing, also conducted by Judge Sipe. He rejected the deal for Robert Grove, 46, when attorneys could not alleviate his concern that the punishment was too lenient.
The deal required a five-year prison term and Grove’s conviction for possession of dangerous drugs for sale. Prosecutor James Ferlmann told the court that Grove admitted dealing drugs after officers executing a warrant seized 25 grams of methamphetamine during a March 13 search of a Fort Mohave home in the 4400 block of Calle Valle Vista.
Sipe noted that Grove was selling up to an ounce of meth every other day when apprehended. The judge said five years in prison didn’t seem to be sufficient punishment for that level of drug dealing.
Sipe scheduled a status hearing, allowing attorneys time to work to justify the merit of the plea agreement, reach another deal or schedule the case for trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.