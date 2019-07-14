KINGMAN — A methamphetamine mule busted while hauling drugs through Mohave County was given a 10-year prison sentence last week.
Manuel Tolano, 42, also was ordered to pay fines, fees and surcharges totaling more than $43,000.
The defendant’s mother asked Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle for mercy, saying the family relies upon Tolano.
“There’s nothing like a mother’s love for her son but look at his record,” countered Deputy County Attorney Bob Moon. The veteran prosecutor said Tolano’s lengthy legal history is littered with misdemeanor and felony convictions.
DPS officers seized 231/2 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle being driven by Tolano that was stopped on Interstate 15, about six miles south of the Utah border in December of 2016. The drugs were found stashed in a spare tire.
“Twenty-three pounds of meth is a very large amount, even if targeted for outside Mohave County,” Carlisle said.
It had been indicated that Tolano and his passenger were transporting the drugs to Minnesota. Local charges still are pending against the co-defendant, who is in custody on other matters in the state of Colorado.
