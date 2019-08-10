BULLHEAD CITY — More than 11 pounds of drugs were seized Thursday morning when local and federal law enforcement agencies served four search warrants in the Bullhead City/Fort Mohave area, authorities have reported.
The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with Bullhead City police officers, served the search warrants on El Monte Drive, Sea Breeze Lane, Mimosa Trail and Calle Agrada Drive. Police found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and another pound-plus of heroin, said spokeswoman Emily Fromelt of the Bullhead City Police Department.
Paul Pierre Korab, 62, of Fort Mohave, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale. Eric Leigh Stock, 50, and Diana Maciel, 38, both of Bullhead City, were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and child abuse. James Francis Marlowe, 46, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. Each was taken to the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
According to jail records as of Saturday afternoon:
- Korab was being held on $6.22 million bond.
- Stock was being held on $1.25 million bond.
- Maciel was being held on $450,000 bond.
- Marlowe was being held on $10,000 bond.
Police declined to release additional information.
