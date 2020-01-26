KINGMAN — Authorities say pounds of illegal drugs were scattered along Interstate 40 as a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle 2 miles east of Kingman for an alleged lane violation Thursday.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said occupants of the black sedan tossed two suitcases from the passenger side of the eastbound vehicle.
“One of the bags hit the ground and broke open, causing a cloud of white powder to be strewn across the interstate,” an MCSO news release stated. “Deputies at that time believed the subjects had thrown a large amount of drugs from the vehicle.”
Mortensen said the area where the bags were tossed was secured and that three people were detained when the suspect vehicle stopped 7 miles east of Kingman.
“Approximately 20.4 pounds of a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine was recovered, along with a 1.2-pound bundle of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be fentanyl laced,” the release said. “A second suitcase containing another 25.4 pounds of white crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine was also located near the broken-open suitcase.”
Guadalupe Astorga, 44, and Pedro Aguierre, 37, both of California, were jailed on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs. A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center on similar charges.
Pinion Pine Fire Department personnel decontaminated the interstate. Mortensen said the street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at $1.2 million.
