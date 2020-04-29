BULLHEAD CITY — A law enforcement task force seized an assortment of drugs and weapons and made an arrest in Bullhead City last week.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said local detectives assigned to the Arizona State Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:50 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the 1600 block of Havasupai Drive in Bullhead City.
“Detectives seized about one pound of heroin, one-quarter ounce of methamphetamine, a variety of pills, and a total of 11 firearms including a suppressor,” Fromelt said in a news release on behalf of the task force. It said the heroin has an estimated street value of $45,000.
Fred Lino Villareal Jr., 25, was taken into custody in the operation that was supported by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Criminal Targeting Unit. Villareal was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman for suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with evidence.
Fromelt said Villareal’s suspected drug sale activity caught the attention of officers months ago. She said investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.