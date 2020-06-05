PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday defended his decision to reopen the state even as a surge of new coronavirus cases has emerged and the statewide death toll nears 1,000 people.
The Republican governor said the increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths were projected by state public health officials and that Arizona has the hospital resources to handle the increase. He said the statewide stay-home order that ended on May 15 was designed to slow the surge in cases and allow time to make sure there were resources to care for the sick.
The Health Services Department on Thursday reported 530 new cases of the virus and 15 additional deaths. A total of 996 people have died since the first death was reported on March 21. The number of confirmed cases is now at 22,753.
