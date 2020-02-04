BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police are investigating two separate but possibly related dumpster fires that have occurred over the last two weeks just blocks apart in the vicinity of Marina Drive and Highway 95.
At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in the City Square Shopping Center was the site of a fire in its dumpster. The Bullhead City Fire Department arrived to put out the fire — employees already had the blaze under control before firefighters doused remaining embers with foam — while the Bullhead City Police Department reviewed security camera footage, looking for clues as to who or what might be the cause of the blaze.
About two weeks ago earlier, a trash collector saw a person behind the Walgreens store at Marina Drive and Highway 95 ride off on a bicycle just prior to the dumpster there “exploding” into flames according to a Walgreens manager.
Store employees said the trash collector called it into 911 and the fire was put out by responding BFD personnel but not until it had destroyed around 100 plastic warehouse totes that were stacked behind the store. The flames at Walgreens climbed up the back wall of the building, leaving the outside of the store blackened up to the roof.
No link has been established between the two fires other than they both started in the dumpster outside both buildings. In the Perkins case, the manager stated that it definitely was not an employee who mistakenly had put something flammable in the dumpster such as hot grease.
Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, said an officer spoke to the trash collector who reported the Walgreens fire. He told the officer the man on the bicycle was a white male in his mid-20s with a thin build — 120 to 130 pounds — with blonde hair in a crew cut.
“That’s all we have right now.” Fromelt said. “There are no leads. If anyone has information, please contact BHCPD at 92-763-9200.”
