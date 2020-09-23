BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City residents have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. You can register to vote online at Service Arizona.com, or through the Mohave County Recorder/Voter Registration website. You can also complete a paper form and mail it to Mohave County Voter Registration. Voter registration forms are also available at Bullhead City Hall.
On Oc. 7, ballots will be mailed to voters that have signed up for a one-time vote-by-mail ballot or permanent early voting. Voters have until Oct. 23 to apply for a mail-in ballot. Applications can be completed on the Mohave County Recorder’s web page, or by completing a paper form and mailing it to the Mohave County Recorder.
Early voting in-person begins Oct. 7 through Oct. 30 at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Public Library, 1170 Hancock Road in Bullhead City, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will be closed on October 12th in recognition of the Columbus Day holiday.
To update your address, obtain information on your voter status, or if you do not know if you are qualified to vote in this election, please contact the Mohave County Recorder’s Office at 928-753-0767, or access the information online through Mohave County’s website.
Voters can also contact the Bullhead City Clerk’s Office at 928-763-9400, ext. 468 or sstein@bullheadcity.com for assistance.
