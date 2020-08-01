BULLHEAD CITY — Early voting has concluded for Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona.
The non-partisan election to select four members to serve on the Bullhead City Council is among races on the ballot. There are seven candidates — Daniel Alfonzo, Kathy Bruck, Norma Brummett, Mark Clark, Eva Corbett, Gerald Ross and Waheed Zehri — in the running for four-year terms on the seven-member city council. The other three positions — held by Mayor Tom Brady and Council Members Steve D’Amico and Annette Wegmann — have terms that expire in 2022.
Persons who received an early ballot in the mail but have not yet returned it can drop off the ballot at one of the four polling places in Bullhead City on Election Day — Tuesday — between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The four polling places are Desert Shores Community Baptist Church, 2625 Landon Drive; Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1752 Arriba Drive; Hope United Methodist Church, 1325 Ramar Road; and St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1664 Central Ave.
Ballots sent by mail must reach the Mohave County elections department by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
The city council election is open to all registered Bullhead City voters, regardless of party affiliation. Other races on the primary ballot are party-centric.
On the Republican side, the primary will elect the Mohave County sheriff because no Democrats are running for the countywide race. The outcome of Tuesday’s election between incumbent Doug Schuster and challenger Mike Gannuscio will decide the county sheriff for the next four years.
There are no other opposed countywide races in the primary.
There are opposed races for several seats on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Six candidates — all Republicans — are vying for the District 1 seat, representing Kingman and the eastern half of the county. Sup. Gary Watson is not seeking reelection. Candidates seeking that seat are Becky Foster, Jim Hmersley, Gerarda G. Hamodey, Travis Lingenfelter, Sherri Merriweather and Tim Woods.
Hildy Angius (District 2, which includes Bullhead City), Buston Johnson (District 3, which includes Lake Havasu City) and Ron Gould (District 5, which includes Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley) are unopposed in their reelection bids.
Sup. Jean Bishop (District 4, which includes Golden Valley, Oatman, Chloride, Dolan Springs) faces Bill Andrews in the GOP primary. Jack Erhardt is unopposed in the Democratic primary for the District 4 seat and will advance to the November general election ballot to face Tuesday’s GOP primary winner.
Another key race in the GOP primary has Rep. Paul Gosar facing Anne Marie Ward for the Republican nomination to hold Gosar’s 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democratic primary for that office matches Delina DiSanto against Stuart Starky.
