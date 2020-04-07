BULLHEAD CITY — Eight residents have filed nomination papers to run for the four Bullhead City Council positions on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.
Not running again is Council Member Shelia Shutts, who is completing her third term.
The other three council incumbents are running: Kathy Bruck, Mark Clark and Tami Ring. Ring announced online in February that she wasn’t going to run, but apparently had a change of heart — and several weeks until the filing deadline on Monday — to change her mind.
The other five candidates are Daniel J. Alfonzo, Norma Brummett, Eva Corbett, Gerald Ross and Waheed Zehri.
Fourteen people pulled papers. Among the papers were nomination petition that required 307 signatures by Bullhead City residents who qualify as electors, which means their registration status is active. Candidates could turn in no more than 614 signatures on those petitions.
All of the open council seats will have four-year terms ending in November of 2024.
