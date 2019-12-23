BULLHEAD CITY — Kenny and Beverly Gray again have adorned their property with an abundance of holiday lights after taking a break last year.
“We love Christmas,” said Kenny Gray, 82, also speaking for his wife.
They began elaborately decorating their yard in the 4000 block of El Paso Road after moving to the area from Wyoming in 1988, where they also enjoyed holiday decorating before moving to the Tri-state.
In 2004, Gray retired from running his trucking company. This provided the couple even more time to devote to lighting up their two acres south of McCormick Boulevard.
Each year, decorating begins around Halloween.
Most of the work is complete by Thanksgiving.
Kenny Gray also has a passion for woodworking. He cuts figures of animals and other objects from plywood so the strings of lights can frame the shapes of a bear, reindeer, donkeys, coyotes and other animals.
The wagon-shaped lights, however, adorn an actual wagon.
There are two snowman scenes — one on each side at the start of a driveway that leads to their residence.
One of the snowmen is the beloved character Frosty, he said.
There are three dozen large red and white candy cane-shaped light features.
And candles with warm flames formed with lights.
Of course, there’s a Nativity scene.
An eagle that appears to be protecting the American flag also can be found among the numerous pieces of light art.
Gray said he and his wife don’t decorate the house as much as they used to.
Gray said he finds it more difficult to climb up and down a ladder to place many lights on the home itself.
Last year was medically challenging for both of the Grays. Each had medical issues and neither felt up to the task of decorating.
“We both had surgery,” said Gray. “But we were sad we didn’t do it.”
The lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day.
To be as economical as possible with their use of electricity, the lights are on a timer so each night they automatically are turned on, then off, he added.
Gray suggested that people check their maps before driving out to the neighborhood, where some of their neighbors also have nice displays.
“There are a lot of dead-end streets,” he noted.
It’s only a few minutes to get there from Bullhead City Fire Department, Station 3, 3560 McCormick Blvd., which is near the intersection of McCormick and Mercer roads. Turn right onto Mercer Road, right onto Yucca Road, right on LaPuerta Road, and right on Grande Road. Cross Bueno Road and Grande becomes El Paso Road.
You can see the display from a distance before getting there, Gray said in what could be described as a slight understatement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.