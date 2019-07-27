BULLHEAD CITY — The success of any sale depends in large part on the quality of the merchandise offered.
For a fundraiser like Saturday’s Unique Boutique, donors would be the key factor.
The donors delivered, said Doodie Ave, president of the Bullhead City Elks Auxiliary.
“It was just incredible what we received,” she said.
The sale included new and gently used shoes, handbags and jewelry.
The interior of the lodge, true to the event’s name, was outfitted to look like a boutique.
Ave said customers arrived early and liked what they saw.
“Everybody who came in was really surprised,” she said. “They didn’t think we would have so much merchandise.”
She said there were no real expectations for the first-time event, but that “it would be nice if we could make at least a thousand dollars.”
Ave said the idea for the Unique Boutique came when a couple of Elks Auxiliary members discussed having nice shoes that were barely worn, if at all and what could be done with them.
She said the resulting sale turned out to be “fantastic” and a possible addition to the Elks Auxiliary’s roster of events.
The Elks Auxiliary said proceeds from the Unique Boutique will go toward Elks charity projects. Those include supporting Safe House of Bullhead City the Mohave Valley Clothe-A-Child Foundation and the Elks National Foundation.
