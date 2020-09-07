BULLHEAD CITY — Some people who attended the Elks Lodge No. 2408 Chili Cook-Off on Monday afternoon still might be struggling to remove tomato-colored stains from their protective face masks.
Those stains ranged from a bright orange-red to a smokey brown — depending on the chili recipe used. People with 10 different chili recipes signed up to participate in the organization’s annual fundraiser that provides money for various local veterans organizations.
Among groups this Elks fundraiser has helped are the Veterans Resource Center and Veterans United Inc.’s holiday wreath program.
Some of the money also has gone to a local military support organization: Tri-State Military Moms, Inc., which leads the Bullhead City Area Military Recognition Program. After an active military member with a recognition banner hanging above some of the city’s major streets leaves the service, their banner comes down and is officially presented to their loved ones.
The cook-off has been held on Labor Day during the past several years. This year was a bit different for the Elks because COVID-19’s continued presence required changes in how the cook-off was carried out.
Keeping a close eye on whether everyone not eating or drinking had on a mask was just the start. Some people were so happy to be eating chili that they barely pulled down their masks far enough for food-to-mouth delivery.
Some of the contestants had names for their creations, such as “Holy Habanero.”
Others instead used names that focused on the presentation. For example, “New Norm Chili” was served by people in not just face masks but additional personal protective face wear and protective white coveralls.
The Elks also had to keep close track of the number of people in the parts of the lodge where the event took place. No more than 60 people total could be in those areas at one time.
And tables and chairs had to be placed far enough apart so the lodge could comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Some organizers were a little concerned about whether they would be able to serve people who wanted to eat and have fun over the course of the four-hour fundraiser.
That appeared unlikely.
One of the group’s leaders went up to the microphone and asked that anyone who had finished eating to leave so others could come inside for some chili, hot dogs, corn bread and beverages. This happened before the event had gone on for an hour.
Tasters paid $5 to sample each contestant’s spicy stew from small condiment cups. Other hungry people could purchase a bowl of chili from the Elks.
Prize drawings and a 50-50 raffle assisted in the fundraising effort. The band Arizona Thunder added to the fun atmosphere. Some room was made in the lodge for people to dance to the group’s classic country, classic rock, pop and Cajun sounds.
