From left, Boy Scouts Alex Robinson, Daylan Horn-Davidson, Jonathan Hess and Richard Hess, from Troop 104, and Cub Scout Dexter Avila, from Pack 56, served as flag-bearers for Saturday’s Flag Day ritual at the Bullhead City Elks Lodge 2408. Flag Day fell on Sunday this year but the lodge held its ceremony a day early to avoid conflicts with church services and other activities.