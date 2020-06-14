BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elks Lodge 2408 celebrated the history of Old Glory on Saturday in its annual Flag Day program.
With the help of Boy Scouts from Troop 104 and a Cub Scout from Pack 56, the Elks received a visual history lesson on the progresson of the Stars & Stripes, from pre-independence to modern day.
Lodge member Terri Frear-Frank noted that the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, formed in 1868, was the first fraternal organization in the U.S. to mandate a Flag Day observance by its subordinate lodges.
“The Elks Lodge convention in Philadelpia in 1907 adopted the suggestion that Flag Day be June 14. And an Elks committee was formed to prepare a Flag Day ritual,” Frear-Frank said, reading excerpts from “History of the Order of the Elks,” by James R. Nicholson and Lee A. Donaldson. “At the Grand Lodge convention the next year in Dallas, Texas, the new Flag Day ritual was performed and accepted. It was then mandated that all lodges begin performing this ritual in 1911 at the Grand Lodge session in Atlantic City.”
The ritual has changed a bit through the years, updated to meet changes in the history of the American flag that has undergone additions to reach its present 50 stars, one representing each state of the union, and 13 stripes, alternating seven red and six white.
The program included presentation of various flags used throughout the country’s history, including several employed by military, government and citizenry before passage and ratification of the U.S. Constitution and victory over Great Britain in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.
Scouts taking part in the ceremony were Alex Robinson, Dylan Horn-Davidson, Jonathan Hess and Richard Hess from Troop 104 and Cub Scout Dexter Avila from Pack 56.
The first flag presented was the Pine Tree Flag, also known as the Liberty Tree Flag, first used by the Massachusetts Navy, then adopted by Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army in 1775, as the Revolutionary War was beginning. A second flag, the famous “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, also known as the Gadsden Flag, bears a coiled timber rattlesnake on a yellow field. It was designed by Continental Col. Christopher Gladsden and presented after the Second Continental Congress authorized formation of five companies of marines to accompany Navy personnel on early missions.
The Grand Union Flag, used briefly between 1775 and 1777, was the first American flag to bear 13 stripes, representing the 13 colonies. It also bore the flag of the Kingdom in Great Britain in the upper left-hand corner, where it later would be replaced by stars.
The Grand Union Flag, known as the Continental Colors, was replaced in 1777 by historic flag bearing 13 stars in a circular pattern on a blue field in the upper left-hand corner and the 13 stripes. Legend has it that Washington and the Continental Congress commissioned Ross, a seamstress known as a prolific flag-maker, to design the national emblem.
The first change in that emblem came in the Flag Act of 1794, adding two stripes and two stars — making 15 of each — following the addition of Vermont and Kentucky to the union. The flag became known as the Star Spangled Banner because it was the flag flying during the attack of Fort McHenry, Maryland, in 1814, when Francis Scott Key penned his poem “Defence of Fort M’Henry.” The poem because the basis for the lyrics of what is now America’s national anthem.
In 1818, the flag reverted back to 13 stripes — one for each of the original colonies — and Congress approved the addition of a star for each state joining the union. By 1912, with the admission of New Mexico and Arizona as the 47th and 48th states, the number of stars reached 48. It stayed that way until Alaska and Hawaii joined the union in 1959 with President Dwight Eisenhower authorizing the 50-star pattern. The 27th flag of the United States became the country’s official flag on July 4, 1960.
The Elks display also featured another flag — the POW/MIA flag, which bears the silhouette of a prisonor of war on a black field. That flag, created in 1972 to call attention to soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War, now is used to honor all American servicemembers whose whereabouts are unknown.
