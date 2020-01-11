Elks Lodge 2408 of Bullhead City honored four area first-responders at its annual Hometown Heroes awards dinner Saturday night. From left are Derek Stephenson of the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department; Wilbert Jones of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office; Brian Morin of the Bullhead City Police Department; Kenny Read of the Bullhead City Fire Department; and Melanie Read, chairwoman of the Lodge 2408 Americanism Committee.