BULLHEAD CITY — Four local first responders will be honored Saturday night when the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2408 of Bullhead City conducts its annual Hometown Heroes awards dinner.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1745 Emerald Road, in Bullhead City. Tickets are $14 and may be purchased at the lodge or by calling 928-758-2408. If available, tickets also will be sold at the door Saturday.
Each Elks Lodge in the United States honors first responders. Lodge 2408 is recognizing Bullhead City Police Department Cpl. Brian Morin, Bullhead City Firefighter Kenny Read, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Wilbert Jones and Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District Firefighter Derek Stephenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.