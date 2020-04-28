KINGMAN — A Meadview man who killed his neighbor with a shotgun four years ago pleaded guilty Monday.
Victor Steven Empie, 66, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted arson of an occupied structure. He had been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Empie to 15 to 20 years in prison for the murder charge and two to three years for the attempted arson charge. Whether the sentences are concurrent or consecutive to each other will be up to Sipe.
The judge will sentence Empie on June 19.
A Superior Court judge ruled last July that Empie was incompetent to stand trial. Two of three psychologists found that Empie was incompetent while one found that he was competent even though he reportedly had mental health issues.
Empie returned to Mohave County in January from the Pima County Restore to Competency program with the determination that Empie was competent to stand trial. With the plea agreement, Sipe vacated Empie’s June 2 trial.
In March 2017, Empie was ruled competent to stand trial after two psychologists gave conflicting testimony. One psychologist testified that Empie was paranoid and delusional, reportedly distrusting police, prosecutors, his own attorney and the judicial system.
Empie was arrested April 8, 2016, and charged in the death of his neighbor, John Hewett Payne, 66, after a fight in Meadview. Empie crashed his truck into Payne’s recreational vehicle, knocking the trailer off its jacks, according to the sheriff’s office.
The noise of Empie’s truck crashing into the victim’s Gladiola Drive home woke Payne and his wife. When Payne opened his front door, Empie shot Payne in the chest with a 12-gauge shotgun, killing him. Empie also threw a flare at the trailer’s propane line in an apparent attempt to burn the home down, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said in stating the facts of the case.
Empie’s attorney, Randall Craig, of Scottsdale, was assigned to Empie’s case in March 2018. Four of Empie’s previous attorneys had withdrawn from his murder case a month earlier.
