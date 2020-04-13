KINGMAN — Three men were hurt, at least two of them seriously, during an employee fight at a Kingman restaurant Monday.
Deputy police chief Rusty Cooper said officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to the Sakura Sushi and Grill at 3505 Stockton Hill Road.
Cooper said the restaurant still was open for curbside pickup service while the dine-in option has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper said detectives are investigating to learn more about the altercation among male co-workers.
Cooper said preliminary indication is that one employee apparently attacked two others and might have harmed himself in the process. He said at least one knife was used as a weapon during the battle.
All three men were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center. Cooper said at least two of them were flown to Las Vegas hospitals for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.
