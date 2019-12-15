BULLHEAD CITY — If the eyes are the windows to the soul, sometimes staring into the face of a dog or cat is all it takes to fall in love.
So it’s no wonder the “Empty the Shelter” program sponsored by Swanty’s of Bullhead City seems to be working — and working quite well.
Partnering with the Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare Shelter every year during the holiday season, Swanty’s pays the adoption fee so more animals have the opportunity to find forever homes. It looks like the company’s continued dedication over the years is paying off in fewer available animals to be adopted.
“I don’t know the breakdown between cats and dogs, but as of (Thursday, Dec. 12), when I called Swanty’s up, we had 26 adoptions, which is good considering that we don’t even have that many pets here right now,” said Christina Cortese, lead Animal Care and Welfare officer. She is the direct supervisor.
“I think dog-wise, I have maybe 15 dogs here, and five of them came from one household so we really don’t have that many,” she said. “We’re already at (mid-December) and it doesn’t seem like a big number, but we haven’t really had a lot in here, so it’s been really nice.”
It’s nice for the animals, too.
“It’s not like we need to empty the shelter because we have so many dogs and cats,” she added. “So actually we’ve been doing pretty good. It’s nice that the volunteers get a lot more one-on-one time with them when we let them out. When we’re so low and they’re not rushing through just trying to get dogs out, they’re able to spend a lot more time with them — and get a little more personality out of them.”
However, there are still animals looking for new families.
“I actually have 16 dogs finding homes and cat-wise, I have 10 looking for homes,” she said.
“Swanty’s has sponsored the pet adoption just in the month of December for 15 years,” Cortese said. “This will be the 15th year, and it’s kind of their way of giving back. Throughout the year, they also typically sponsor one cat and one dog a week, and their focus in that is mostly on the pets who are a little harder to get out the door — like our senior pets, the ones that have been sitting here for long periods of time, based on age or breed and stuff like that.
“So the ‘Empty the Shelter’ program is their way to give everybody the same opportunity to get adopted in the whole month of December,” she said. “They also do it in the month of June.
“It reduces the fee for adoption to $30,” she said. “Then Swanty’s pays the additional $70 so everything is still covered — the spay/neuter, the vaccines, the vet exam — is all covered, just at the reduced cost.”
Once adopted, the animal goes directly to a veterinarian.
“We don’t release anybody unaltered here,” Cortese said. “They’re all transported — a vast majority of our animals go to Low Cost Spay and Neuter ’cause they can do about 15 animals a day with us. Then we do sub out to Spirit Mountain and Colorado River Animal Medical Center, but their space is a little more limited.”
The program also has become something of a family tradition for some pet owners.
“We have people who come here every year at the same time and adopt someone new for the family, so that’s very common,” she added. “We had a lady who came in yesterday. She got her little pup from here a year ago, who’s turned into a very large puppy, and then we tell her, ‘we have this one and this one available.’ She said, ‘you get me every year.’ ”
Hopefully, more people will have that same experience. The last day to adopt during the holidays is Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Animals that have been designated Swanty’s animals throughout the year, remain available for adoption at the reduced fee until they find new homes.
People interested in adopting a dog or cat through the Swanty’s holiday program should bring in the newspaper ad from the Mohave Valley Daily News.
For more information, contact Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare Shelter, at 2270 Trane Road, or call 928-763-6000.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
