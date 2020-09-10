BULLHEAD CITY — Given the fact that sports are now cooking with gas and I’m a sports editor, it has been challenging to visit Riverside Cinema 6-PLEX or Brenden Avi 8 in Laughlin this month. How much personal laziness factored into that equation needn’t be calculated.
Although both theaters are inviting enough, instead I’ve been covering local sports and hunkering down at home for NHL semifinals, PGA tournaments, tennis’ U.S. Open and cable movies. (My luckless Las Vegas Raiders are now among that medley.)
Even so, a quick detour to Netflix was in order for the 2020 drama “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” its title as ambiguous as it is intriguing. If the picture has a silver-screen counterpart at the Riverside, it’s “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” with a no-name cast worthy of its debuting director Natalie Krinsky.
Back to the small screen for a film with big ideas...
“I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS”
For upward of two hours, enigmatic filmmaker Charlie Kaufman hitches his wagon to co-stars Jesse Plemons and Jesse Buckley, a couple whose relationship is on the rocks — and in the snow — as they converse en route to a remote country home of the hero Jake’s parents (David Thewlis and Toni Collette).
Shuffled into the narrative deck are stray scenes of an elderly janitor who intermittently takes a break to watch scenes from a school play and a movie clip. Spoiler alert: Despite the disjointed and often inexplicable sequences, it would seem the custodian is actually our main figure Jake reflecting on his lonely life.
Had I witnessed the movie in a crowded auditorium, I likely would have slouched in my chair when the protagonist confesses, “I suppose that I watch too many movies.”
Screenwriter Kaufman’s latest cinematic interpretation veers away from author Iain Reid’s 2016 source material; the director not only takes advantage of artistic license but runs rampant with it. A profusion of red herrings will keep perplexed viewers on edge or trigger them to shut off the TV.
The girlfriend, you see, is but a figment of the primary player’s imagination. Speaking of which, an animated pig suddenly appears — stemming from the man’s fondness for “Oklahoma!” and his parents’ farm. Elsewhere, his pit stop at an isolated ice cream hut (during a blizzard) is eerie enough to make Kaufman compatriot David Lynch proud.
For spectators unfamiliar with Kaufman’s body of work, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” may prove maddening and too bizarre for its own good. But those of us who witnessed “Being John Malkovich,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and the director’s finest hour, “Adaptation,” know better than to get carried away on a wave of wishful thinking.
Traditional tales with crystal-clear meaning don’t interest Kaufman. Hence this picture’s references to the 1967 novel “Ice” and John Cassavetes’ 1974 movie “Woman Under the Influence,” the latter of which sparks an in-depth diatribe.
Those who stick with “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” should expect to scratch their heads and furrow their brows. Some will be inclined to rewatch and study it; others will shake it off and never think of the experience again.
