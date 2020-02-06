BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service is calling for a beautiful weekend in the Tri-state.
And a cold, wet start to next week.
The NWS Las Vegas Bureau issued a weather advisory Thursday predicting cooler temperatures and rain — with snow in some areas — Sunday night and all day Monday.
First, the good news. The forecast calls for sunny or mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s today, in the lower 70s Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.
And then it changes.
Rain and wind are expected to move into the area Sunday night. Lows on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 40s. The chance of rain is 40%, according to the NWS.
On Monday, rain is likely at some point in the day — the weather service places the likelihood at 50% — with snow or rain mixed with snow at higher elevations. Highs in the Tri-state are expected to be in the lower 60s during the day with lows in the 40s at night.
The advisory said the wind and rain combination could cause “dangerous boating conditions due to strong winds and significant wave activity; loose or unsecured objects may be blown away; slick roads due to rain and mountain snow.”
Rain could linger into Tuesday across parts of Mohave County, the NWS said. The highest precipitation totals from this storm system are expected in Mohave County and possibly in parts of San Bernardino County, California.
The combination of cold and wet could cause treacherous road conditions.
“Cold air could bring snow levels potentially as low as 3,000 feet, which could create hazardous driving conditions on major interstates,” the NWS statement said.
The advisory area extends from Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties in Nevada, Mohave County in Arizona and San Bernardino and Inyo counties in California.
Interstates 15, 40 and 11 are included in the general advisory area.
