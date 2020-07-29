BULLHEAD CITY — Youths interested in expressing their thoughts about the United States will have an opportunity to do exactly that by entering one of two scholarship contests sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Older students, grades 9-12, are eligible to enter the Voice of Democracy contest. The theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
Each student writes an essay and submits a voice recording of it on a CD or flash drive. The essay must be at least three minutes but no more than five minutes long when read aloud by the contestant.
The national first-place winner of this competition will receive $30,000.
Students in grades 6-8 can enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen writing contest. The theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?”
The national first-place winner will receive $5,000.
There are cash awards for the best entries at the post, district and state levels as well.
“This is a great opportunity for our youth,” said Vickey Robertson, chairperson for VFW Auxiliary Scholarships. “It would be wonderful to see many applications come through.”
Entrants who reach the national levels will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete for the top prizes.
Robertson is encouraging people who know youths who might be interested in this type of competition to suggest they enter.
With students receiving instruction at home right now, Robertson said she is hoping teachers, as well as family members and community members, will want to recommend it to youths they know.
She also suggested that teachers consider making it a class assignment.
Information about the scholarship contests and a downloadable entry form can be found at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Robertson will help students interested in entering. Contact her at 765-635-3289 or email hjhaux10005@gmail.com.
Deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.