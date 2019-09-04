BULLHEAD CITY — No on 415, the EPCOR-financed political action committee working to thwart the city’s effort to acquire the company’s water system, complained Wednesday that a member of the H20 Committee attempted to cover up possible communication between the committee and Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter, communication meant to influence the outcome of the upcoming Proposition 415 referendum.
The speaker, Eva Corbett, as well as Mayor Tom Brady and Cotter all say otherwise.
Arizona Revised Statute 9-500.14, Section D, states that, “Employees of a city or town shall not use the authority of their positions to influence the vote or political activities of any subordinate employee.”
Corbett was talking about the H20 Committee, a political action committee that supports Proposition 415. She thanked Brady, the city council and Cotter for “all the efforts and advice you’ve given us to stay on the track ... on track, as far as getting ‘yes’ votes. So we’re working on that really hard ... Sorry, did I say something?”
Brady interrupted her and said that Cotter “hasn’t given you any advice.”
“I’m sorry,” Corbett said. “The mayor ...”
She then resumed speaking and shifted to campaign signs.
“Why is this important?” Bill Bertolino, a No on 415 spokesman, asked rhetorically. “The city is already under investigation for possible illegal activity involving advocacy for Prop 415.”
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is looking into complaints filed in July by Taxpayers Against City Takeover — also known as No on 415 — and Arizona State Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, that the city has violated portions of ARS 9-500.14 while disseminating information about Proposition 415.
City resources are not allowed to be used for political influence, though they can be used to provide information about such matters.
“Routine city or town communications means messages or advertisements that are germane to the functions of the city or town and that maintain the frequency, scope and distribution consistent with past practices or are necessary for public safety,” according to ARS 9-500.14, Section H, Subsection 4.
The city’s complaint about No on 415 signs going up too early was resolved in its favor last week. Mohave County Superior Judge Lee Jantzen denied a temporary restraining order sought by TACT to keep its signs up and said the city’s interpretation of state law was valid. The signs had to come down last week.
Signs for and against Prop 415 can go up in prescribed areas starting today.
Cotter helped the H20 Committee when the political action committee first formed last year, Corbett said.
“I have not discussed any aspects of Prop 415 with Eva Corbett,” Cotter explained in a text. “I can’t control what anyone says about me at the podium. She definitely misspoke. I’ve not even said hi to Eva at church the past month to avoid any potential allegations from EPCOR.”
Cotter also noted that his calendar is public record.
“EPCOR is free to file a public records request to see that Eva has not been in my office,” Cotter added.
“Toby (Cotter) is real careful. He hasn’t talked to anyone on the H20 Committee,” Brady said. “He’s doing everything he needs to do.”
Proposition 415 seeks voter approval for the city to acquire EPCOR Water Arizona’s local distribution system. It also spells out the maximum amount of a bond the city could take out to purchase the system and the highest amount of interest the city would pay for the bond.
The all-mail election will be Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.