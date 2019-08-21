BULLHEAD CITY — EPCOR Water Arizona has donated 191 cases of water — 6,585 bottles — to benefit River Cities Resource Center as part of Lerner & Rowe’s Code Red Heat Relief campaign to help prevent dehydration among members of the community’s most vulnerable populations during the hottest part of the summer.
EPCOR’s Bullhead City team of 27 locally based employees, led by James Lands, operations supervisor for EPCOR’s Bullhead City office, funded 121 cases with EPCOR adding another 71 cases.
Lerner & Rowe’s goal for this fourth annual campaign is 500 cases of water — approximately 12,000 bottles.
“Arizona’s summer heat can be hard on everyone in Bullhead City, but vulnerable populations, including homeless individuals, have a particularly tough time staying healthy during the hottest part of the year,” Lands said. “We’re pleased to support Lerner and Rowe’s water bottle drive and we hope everyone in the community will join in this effort.”
The Lerner & Rowe water drive, conducted annually, runs through Aug. 31.
