BULLHEAD CITY — Shawn Bradford, vice president of corporate services for EPCOR Water Arizona, will be joined by a national water expert for a community meeting Monday night, the latest public discussion of Proposition 415 in Bullhead City.
Robert F. Powelson, president and CEO of the National Association of Water Companies, will join Bradford at the meeting “to discuss pitfalls of Prop. 415 and why city-run systems can be costly,” according to a release from S+C Communications, the public relations firm representing the EPCOR-sponsored political action committee Taxpayers Against City Takeover.
Proposition 415 is on the Nov. 4 ballot — as a mail-in election only — asking voters whether or not to authorize the city to issue bonds and initiate eminent domain proceedings to take over operation and ownership of EPCOR’s Bullhead City assets.
Powelson is a former member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and served as a commissioner on the Pennsylvania Utility Commission from 2008 to 2017. Powelson was nominated to the FERC by President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by Congress later that year but resigned less than 11 months later to become president and CEO of the NAWC.
The S+C news release calls Powelson “one of the country’s foremost experts on public and private water systems.”
The Monday meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors Conference Center, 841 Hancock Road. It is open to the public.
The news release stated that Proposition 415 “could cost residents more than $400 million after interest.”
Another news release from S+C stated that Proposition 415, if passed, “will add $23,000 in debt to Bullhead City households.”
“That’s not a misprint,” the release stated. “It’s $23,000 of new debt for you and your neighbors. Even worse, the $23,000 does not include legal costs, maintenance or operating a water system.”
The release implies that the $23,000 per-household figure would be the result if Proposition 415 passes — and the city finances $130 million in bonds at 8% interest over 30 years.
“Does it make any sense to add $23,000 in household debt to condemn a local, responsible private business?”
The release also does not address EPCOR’s pending 2020 rate case that will be filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.