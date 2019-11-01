BULLHEAD CITY — The political action committee Taxpayers Against City Takeover received cash infusions totaling $250,000 from EPCOR Water USA Inc., from Oct. 1-16, according to the latest campaign finance report filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office pertaining to its efforts to persuade local voters vote against Proposition 415.
The mail-only referendum asks voters to decide if the city should attempt to acquire EPCOR’s local water infrastructure. They propose securing up to $130 million in financing to pay for the system at an interest rate of no more than 8%.
City officials are concerned that local water rates, having increased nearly 90% since the EPCOR acquired the system from Arizona American in 2012, will continue to rise. They anticipate another rate increase occurring within the next two years as a result of EPCOR upcoming rate hearing with the Arizona Corporation Commission that will begin in May 2020. This hearing likely wouldn’t be resolved until sometime in 2021.
The city has said the system is valued at about $55 million while EPCOR contends its worth more than $135 million. Both hired consultants to determine these valuations.
The campaign finance report filed for TACT summarizes the period of Oct. 1-19 and was filed on Monday. This report shows that the amount of money EPCOR has allocated to the anti-Proposition 415 PAC this year as $400,000.
The PAC also reported spending $214,506.50 during that brief period on an array of items for their campaign efforts. The most costly expenditures cited during the cycle to date were to Roundtable Strategies LLC for $96,364.25; Petition Partners, Inc., for $64,500; Data Orbital for $40,200; 923 Consulting for $15,260.24; and, Scutari & Cieslak for $15,000.
All four of these groups are known in the Phoenix area and, in some cases, at least statewide.
Petition Partners is listed in this campaign spending report as “consultants” and was described by the Arizona Capitol Times as the “most prolific signature gathering firm in Arizona.”
Roundtable is noted in the report for conducting “communications-mailings.” Data Orbital provided what TACT described as “polling-research” but is more widely known for survey research and data analytics — calling prospective voters.
And Scutari & Cieslak Public Relations is also described as having provided service as “consultants.” Its website states that the firm has expertise in crisis communications.
“When your business and legacy are in crisis, the feeling of hopelessness can be paralyzing. You’re taking fire from all sides, and reporters are chomping at the bit for the next devastating story. ...” the website also explained. “S + C puts you back in control.”
The PAC in support of Proposition 415, the H20 Committee, provided the city with a pre-election finance report also covering Oct. 1-19. It received $16,655.40. Spent during that period was $16,025.24.
Advertising and promotional advertising by H20 included postcards by South Point Printing for $3,341.14; advertising expenses to News West Publishing Co. and the Mohave Valley Daily News (a division of News West), of $2,256.72 and $855.08, respectively; radio advertising by Radio Central for $2,800 as well as $2,000 total spent for radio advertising through Cameron Broadcasting and Murphy Broadcasting.
About $3,800 was spent on political signs.
H20 received $15,000 from the Bullhead City-Mohave County Association of Realtors earlier this month. That amount was more than double the amount of money they had raised up to that point: about $11,000.
The next largest donation came from the Laughlin Ranch Owners Association at $2,355.
The grassroots group reported collecting donations of only $950 in its financial report ending Aug. 10 and had raised — but also used — more than $10,000 in its latest financial report for a period ending Sept. 30. It files with the city, not the state.
People who haven’t mailed their ballots back shouldn’t try to return them that way now. It likely won’t reach election officials in Kingman to be considered by the Tuesday deadline.
Voters wanting to turn in a Proposition 415 ballot have to drive to Kingman today or Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to drop off ballots at the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, 700 West Beale St.
On Tuesday, people can leave ballots at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The library also is a ballot replacement center where people can obtain another copy if they lost, destroyed or spoiled their original ballot.
It’s not a polling place, however, and no provisional ballots will be accepted, according to the county.
The Kingman location will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well.
As of Tuesday, 7,654 Proposition 415 ballots had been mailed back to the county. There were 22,772 ballots mailed to Bullhead City voters last month.
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert noted that during the all-mail ballot election for Bullhead City Fire $16.7 million bond in November of 2017, the turnout was lower overall than the number of ballots already returned for this water referendum.
The Daily News reported that the fire bond garnered 6,038 valid ballots and was approved with 3,102 votes cast in favor and 2,936 opposed.
