BULLHEAD CITY — EPCOR will begin construction this month to add a new well to the Bullhead City water system near Oatman Road and Montana Wash Way.
The aproximately
$2.5 million project will better serve the high-growth Bullhead City areas of Laredo Village and Fox Creek and ensure the system’s long-term reliability.
The well is a major infrastructure project and will be equipped with a new pump, pipes, electrical equipment and instrumentation. Other site improvements, including security, also will be constructed and a new pipeline will be installed to connect the new well to an existing storage tank.
The project is expected to be complete next spring.
“As growth continues in Bullhead City, this well will provide additional capacity to meet demand and ensure reliability,” said Frank Metzler, director of operations. “It’s not enough to have ample water resources — the infrastructure must be in place to deliver it to the homes and businesses that need it.”
The project also will help ensure peak water demands are met without disruption, producing an additional 612,000 gallons of water per day. Combined, EPCOR’s Bullhead City-area districts, Mohave and North Mohave, use an average of 5.5 million to 5.75 million gallons per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.