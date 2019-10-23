BULLHEAD CITY — EPCOR Water Arizona, Inc. held a town hall on Wednesday night to discuss the valuation it sought from Gannett Fleming Valuation and Rate Consultants, LLC, of its water system in Bullhead City.
The EPCOR document estimated the local system as being worth nearly $135.8 million.
Voters in the city are being asked to consider Proposition 415, a referendum seeking approval for city government to acquire the local water infrastructure from EPCOR.
City officials said motivation for the move is to ensure water rates aren’t continually raised well into the future. EPCOR has raised rates charged to local customers by almost 90% since 2012. During a rate and consolidation hearing before the Arizona Corporation Commission, EPCOR requested a local rate increase of 60%. The overall proposal failed and EPCOR successfully requested interim rates that added 27% to 34% to the water bills of residents who use an average amount of water.
The Gannett Fleming valuation of the local water system is in marked contrast with the city’s $55 million valuation by its consultant, Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc. The Raftelis valuation came from a sales value estimated at about $52 million with some money added because the process will be a negotiation, Rick Giardina, executive vice president of Raftelis, told the city council in July.
Shawn Bradford, vice president of corporate services for EPCOR, said the Raftelis valuation didn’t take into consideration the fair market value of the system and stated that when — and if — the eminent domain case goes to court that this higher amount will be the one with more legal weight because of the eminent domain stipulation that requires a property owner receive “just compensation.”
“You pay what it’s worth today, not the original purchase price,” he said. “You don’t get to negotiate.”
Bradford said EPCOR isn’t interested in negotiating with the city to determine a purchase price because the system “is not for sale.”
That there will be a willing buyer and willing seller isn’t the case here either. This undoubtedly will play a factor in the price for the property, Bradford said.
The assertion by supporters of Proposition 415 that the city would be able to cut some operating costs is true. However, while the city won’t have to pay the estimated $1 million in local taxes that EPCOR pays, it also will lose that revenue and that could mean other services could be cut to make up for the difference.
Other expenses the city would incur include legal fees, and pay and benefits for the new people hired by the city to operate the system, he said.
Bradford questioned the water user rate estimate, also created for the city by Raftelis, that would allow the city to hold rates where they’re at now until 2024.
“The numbers aren’t jibbing in my head,” Bradford remarked. “There’s no scenario that rates will go down under (the city’s) ownership.”
A resident expressed concern about EPCOR’s plan to spend about $58 million over the next decade on the local water system.
Bradford said the company won’t receive compensation for the work until after the Arizona Corporation Commission approves the spending. Sometimes, such allocations aren’t approved by the commission. An interconnection for Laughlin Ranch water to be blended with other local water to dilute the amount of arsenic it contained wasn’t allowed while other expenses were, for example, he said.
Bradford noted that projects can’t be financed using money paid by customers in other service areas, either.
He also told someone at the town hall that statewide consolidation was off the table as part of the rate request EPCOR will submit to the ACC in May of 2021. The company supported consolidation of the Mohave and North Mohave systems, he said.
The EPCOR valuation is available online at Noon415.com. You’ll be asked to register with your name and email before the download begins.
One of the people at the meeting expressed concern about that.
“We think it’s important to know who’s downloading our stuff,” Bradford replied.
The company acquired the Mohave and North Mohave systems serving Bullhead City as part of a wide-ranging deal with Arizona American Water in 2011 that included properties in Arizona and New Mexico for a total purchase price of $470 million, according to past reports.
If everything was replaced with brand-new objects, it would be worth almost $237.3 million, according to the Gannett Fleming valuation.
The all-mail ballot is due back to the county on Nov. 5 and it’s advised that voters put them in the mail about a week before the due date. People with ballot issues can go to the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library and either leave their ballot, obtain a replacement or vote provisionally from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
