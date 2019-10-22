BULLHEAD CITY — EPCOR Water Arizona has placed the value of its Bullhead City water system at about $130 million.
An analysis by an engineering and consulting firm placed it at $135 million.
The analysis, by Gannett Fleming, will be explained by EPCOR’s Shawn Bradford at a community meeting tonight at the Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors Conference Center, 841 Hancock Road, starting at 6 p.m. Bradford is vice president of corporate services for EPCOR.
The City of Bullhead City previously hired Raftelis Financial Consultants to establish a fair market value of EPCOR’s Mohave and North Mohave systems. Raftelis came up with three figures — $42.16 million by a value rate base; $52.3 million by a sales evaluation; and $70.7 million by an income approach. Raftelis offered $55 million, roughly an average of the three methods, as the value of the system.
EPCOR disputed that and sought Gannett Fleming to come up with its own figure on a “cost approach,” and that figure was $135 million.
“Unlike Raftelis, EPCOR is being transparent by disclosing documents supporting the Gannett Fleming valuation,” said a news release from S+C Public Relations, a firm hired by EPCOR. “The entire report will be posted on the No on 415 website.
“To date, the city has refused to show voters the cost analysis by Raftelis or even how Raftelis arrived at such a low value of EPCOR’s system. Raftelis has been paid $400,000 in taxpayer dollars to publish an incomplete valuation, and to implement a citywide communications strategy about seizing the private water system.
“The difference is clear,” the release continued. “An independent cost analysis of EPCOR’s water system puts its value at $135 million — at least $64 million more than the city’s price.”
The release also accused the city of ignoring “repeated public records requests to provide the underlying data and work product on how Raftelis established its artificially low price. The city’s lack of transparency should deeply concern residents as they vote on Proposition 415.”
Voting on Proposition 415 already is underway; all ballots in the mail-only election must be in the possession of Mohave County by Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In a separate news release announcing tonight’s meeting, S+C noted that it was a “community meeting for undecided voters.”
Proposition 415 seeks approval from Bullhead City voters for the city to take steps to acquire EPCOR’s local water system. The proposition was a product of EPCOR being granted an emergency interim rate increase early this year by the Arizona Corporation Commission after the ACC earlier rejected EPCOR’s rate increase and consolidation plan.
EPCOR Water Arizona sought consolation of its 11 Arizona water systems and eventual equalized rates throughout the system. Bullhead City officials said they felt that Bullhead City residents were being used to subsidize EPCOR’s other water systems and decided to ask voters for the go-ahead to take over the private water system and run it as a municipal system.
If voters approve Proposition 415, it likely will be up to a court to determine the value of EPCOR’s local system. If voters reject the proposition, EPCOR would retain ownership and responsibility for the system and will seek a rate increase from the ACC in 2020 to replace the interim rate increase granted earlier this year.
