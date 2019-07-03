BULLHEAD CITY — Celebrations are planned today throughout the Tri-state for Independence Day, America’s 243rd birthday.
Festivities will culminate with two fireworks displays over the Colorado River as well as another over Lake Havasu and yet another at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman.
But before the fireworks, there are plenty of activities planned around the region.
• The 29th edition of the Oatman Sidewalk Egg Fry starts at noon today in downtown Oatman.
Competitors will try to harness the sun’s power to fry two official Oatman-Goldroad Chamber of Commerce eggs in 15 minutes. The competition is free and open to all ages. Spectators are welcome.
Other activities are planned in Oatman, including a performance by the famous outlaw gunfighters.
• The Needles Aquatic Center will host a free day of celebration, sponsored by Elks Lodge 1608 of Needles, starting at noon.
In addition to free swimming, there will be games for all ages, a treasure hunt and the annual Miss Freedom and Mr. Firecracker pageants for 4- and 5-year-olds.
The Needles Aquatic Center is on J Street in Needles.
• The Bullhead City municipal swimming pool will be the site of a free swim day and barbecue.
Hours for the event are 1 to 5 p.m. Hot dogs and water will be available while supplies last.
The pool will close at 5 p.m. so that staff can enjoy the Fourth of July holiday with their families.
The Bullhead City pool is in Ken Fovargue Park on Trane Road.
• The second 2019 performance of Rockets Over the River will launch at 9:30 p.m. in the casino area.
The display is best seen along the Laughlin River Walk. However, it can be seen for miles out on both sides of the river. Murphy Broadcasting will be simulcasting music on KISS FM 104.9, which can be streamed on any device.
“We are just thankful for everyone that helped us get us off the ground,” said Laughlin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Mazzeo, who also serves as operations manager for the Laughlin Tourism Commission. The LTC is sponsor of the fireworks display provided by Zambelli Fireworks.
“For our first event managing LTC, this is a pretty cool one to start with,” Mazzeo said. “We are literally going off with a bang.”
The first showing was held last Saturday, providing a viewing opportunity for people who couldn’t be on hand for the holiday itself.
• Zambelli also is firing off the pyrotechnics for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe-sponsored show near the Avi Casino. The Beach Overlook is the prime viewing spot but, as with Rockets Over the River, the fireworks will be visible for miles.
The show is scheduled to start around dusk.
• Kingman will hold a combination of fireworks and family fun at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. The gates open at 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per carload.
Family-centric activities such as watermelon- and pie-eating contests, water slides, tournaments for horseshoes and corn hole and other games and attractions are planned with fireworks concluding the event after dusk.
• Lake Havasu’s fireworks over the river will be launched from Thompson Bay around 9 p.m.
The best viewing sites are Havasu’s Rotary Park, London Bridge Beach and Nautical Beachfront Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.