BULLHEAD CITY — On July 19, a dog that was in a fire in Bullhead City was saved when Bullhead City Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician Kim Miles employed a “FIDO” bag to save its life.
On Thursday, Deputy John Wilson, of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, was able to provide “FIDO” bags to other local first responders in a ceremony at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. The presentation was made possible thanks to the generosity of Dr. Jerry Lakin and the Lakin Foundation.
A FIDO bag is a specially designed gym bag equipped with an oxygen apparatus to fit a pet. That allows first responders to rescue pets that otherwise would die from smoke inhalation or burns associated with a residential fire.
The donation was born out of a memory that Dr. Lakin’s friend, Sally Savard, had from years ago.
“I saw this story years ago about them saving a dog in Long Beach and have always thought about it,” said Savard. “Then this came about and I remembered, pulled it up and told Jerry (Lakin) ‘We’ve got to do something.’ ”
Lakin, who had been donating to the K-9 unit since 2005, agreed and reached out to his friend, Wilson.
“We’ve been friends for years,” said Wilson. “In fact, he got me my first dog ‘Recon’. He called me and asked if I could look into it for him and that’s how it came about.”
Wilson, whose current dog “Doc” is named in honor of Dr. Lakin, began contacting other first responders including the fire departments in Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Oatman. Bullhead City already has bags, thanks to SAINT and Kay Rozzi.
“I talked with the head of each of their EMS section,” said Wilson. “The kits that we have for the K-9 cars are for our dogs, we could also use it for other dogs if we had something going on in the field.”
From there, Wilson, who also works the waterways in Lake Havasu, realized that Mohave County Search and Rescue as well as the sheriff’s boating division needed them, too.
“I spoke with the boating sergeant, and they absolutely could’ve used them out on the waterways,” he added.
Mohave County Search and Rescue also received bags. But with their particular responsibilities, they had to be a little different. That’s where the expertise of the Fetch Foundation came in.
Lakin wanted to donate to the fire departments, but they don’t have a nonprofit foundation, so they had to work with the K-9 Foundation to disperse the funds. Ultimately, those purchases are made from the Fetch Foundation, which puts the bags together.
“We got to talking to the lady at the Fetch Foundation,” said Lakin. “This one lady had been with Search and Rescue before working for the Fetch Foundation, so she knew what they needed, so their bag is a little different.”
The 25 bags that Lakin and his foundation purchased went to help the three fire departments as well as the sheriff’s K-9 units, the sheriff’s boating unit, Search and Rescue and a unit on the Arizona Strip.
“It means so much,” said Savard. “I would want somebody to do that for my family for my animals.”
“They’ve needed this for so long,” added Lakin. “If this helps save one dog’s life, it was worth it.”
