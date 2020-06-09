KINGMAN — Charges against an ex-con who allegedly pointed a replica weapon at Black Lives Matters protesters have been upgraded by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
Robert Fernandes, 43, of Kingman, was arrested by officers just a few blocks away from the June 2 protest at Locomotive Park.
Fernandes originally was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct charges. Deputy County Attorney Kellen Marlow filed an amended complaint in Kingman Justice Court that charges Fernandes with five counts of aggravated assault through use of a simulated deadly weapon.
Each of the counts involve a different protester allegedly threatened by the drive-by simulated weapon display. Marlow said he intends to formalize the charges through Mohave County grand jury proceedings and move the case into Superior Court.
Kingman Police Lt. Joel Freed said a man drove by protesters and pointed the barrel of a weapon at the crowd from the driver’s side window. Officers were alerted and Fernandes was arrested less than a half-mile away.
Chief Rusty Cooper said officers determined that Fernandes possessed an airsoft pellet gun that resembled an AR-15 assault rifle.
Court records show that Fernandes was convicted of theft in 2005 and armed robbery in 2006. Fernandes spent almost six years in the Arizona Department of Corrections before his release in April of 2013.
