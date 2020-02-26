KINGMAN — A former California law enforcement official who allegedly embezzled $100,000 from a Merced County sheriff’s association group has been arrested in Kingman.
Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said Kingman police learned that former Merced County Sheriff’s deputy Phillip Brooks, 52, was staying at a home in the 2400 block of Natalie Street.
Cooper said officers used a public address system to contact anyone inside the home at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“Brooks exited the home and was taken into custody without incident,” Cooper said.
Brooks was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center as a fugitive from justice. He awaits extradition to Merced County for prosecution.
