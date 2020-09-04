BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of the Tri-state with temperatures expected to reach 115 degrees and possibly 120 through Labor Day weekend.
The National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Bureau issued the warning effective today through Monday night. A similar advisory was issued for southern Arizona, where some locations may equal or tie all-time September highs today or Saturday.
Forecasters in the Vegas bureau said temperatures there will approach exceed records through Monday.
Locally, highs of 115 to 119 are projected today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City. Highs in excess of 100 are likely each day in Kingman.
And highs of 120 or hotter are likely in the Furnace Creek area of the Death Valley National Park in California, where last month the temperature reached 130 degrees to tie an all-time record.
The National Weather Service said prolonged exposure to the high temperatures can result in heat exhaustion and heat stroke. There is an increased risk for children, the elderly, people who have existing health issues and the homeless. Pets also are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses.
Forecasters advised limiting outdoor activity and to drink plenty of water and check on friends, neighbors and the sick or elderly.
