NEEDLES — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Tri-state through Friday.
The NWS’ Las Vegas bureau said dangerously hot conditions for late May will exist with record to near-record high temperatures expected. High temperatures Wednesday through Sunday are expected to range between 105 to 110 degrees for Las Vegas, Pahrump, Barstow and Morongo Basin; 110 to 115 degrees for Overton, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City; 100 to 105 degrees around Kingman; 115 to 120 degrees for Death Valley National Park.
The heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday.
The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments usually are the first to suffer from the heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or, in extreme cases, heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions. Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk, suggested the NWS.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.