BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today after a special joint meeting work session with the Franchise License Commission and executive session at 3:30 p.m.
Both meetings will be in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
There will be an emergency proclamation by the city in response to COVID-19, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Most often, such declarations are done to ease access to state and federal funds and resources available as a result of the emergency.
Cotter said he also will recommend canceling both council meetings in April because of COVID-19.
People not directly involved with issues on the agenda are encouraged not to come, however. Gatherings of 10 people or more have been discouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Several city council members will be calling into the meeting and non-essential staff won’t be attending. Audience chairs in the council chamber will be moved and spaced in the room according to CDC guidelines to minimize transmission of the virus.
The meetings will be televised live on TV4 for Suddenlink cable customers; the city’s website, bullheadcity.com; and the city’s Facebook page. Council members will be able to view comments on the Facebook page made by the public during the meeting.
Rivyve public hearing
Rivyve Behavioral Health’s conditional-use permit application to operate a behavioral health residential facility at the former location of a 38,000-square-feet nursing home at 2150 Silver Creek Road was rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Rivyve has appealed the commission decision to the city council and this is the public hearing.
City staff recommended the permit be granted. There has been some community opposition because the facility would serve up to 90 clients with addiction and other behavioral health challenges. Rivyve and city representatives are said to have met and come to an accord about various points of disagreement over such areas as security, screening of the facility from neighboring areas, and visiting hours.
Burro plan
The city council has been asked to support the Bureau of Land Management’s burro management plan.
The BLM is seeking public comment on its plans to gather wild burros as well as the use of fertility controls to reduce the number of wild burros within and near the Black Mountain Herd Management Area in western Mohave County.
The target burro population is 478 but the estimated number of the animals in the area is more than 2,200.
The staff report also noted that the burros wander onto private land to find food and water, which has caused safety issues on area roadways.
Condominium plat
Council members are being asked to approve a preliminary condominium plat for a project known as City Square, Unit 2, which includes an 86,000-square-feet building that used to house the local Kmart. Parcel 2D wouldl be an indoor storage facility and the other, 2C, would remain vacant for future improvements, according to the staff report.
Parcels 2B and 2A are adjacent to the other two parcels. Parcel 2B would be a future building site and 2A would be a common area containing parking.
Cotter has stated that these are the subjects he will discuss during his report to the council: Census 2020; caddisflies; COVID-19; Corwin Intersection Project; Parkway Extension for the new bridge.
Other agenda items include:
- Discuss and possibly approve a final plat for Belle Air Heights.
- Consider a request to place “In God We Trust” signs in public buildings.
- Making three city budget adjustments. A move of $82,286 into the New Veterans Court fund from Veterans Court fund and a shift of $84,381 into the Veterans Court fund from general services contingency are just technical adjustments. The third budget transfer is of $71,021 from general services contingency fund to the Bullhead City Police Department for Tri-State Shooting Park Improvements.
- Recommending to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control that a new Series 12 license be approved for Bonito Guadalajara Restaurant at 1778 Highway 95.
- A partial-term appointment to the Bullhead Area Transit System Commission through Sept. 30, 2021.
The joint meeting work session at 3:30 p.m. will be a discussion about recycling. Executive session topics are the Rivyve Behavioral Health Facility Conditional Use Permit appeal, which also is on the 5:30 p.m. agenda for public hearing and possible approval, and the EPCOR acquisition.
No legal action will be taken during the work session.
