PHOENIX (AP) — Many sections of the Tonto National Forest will be closed starting 6 a.m. Thursday because of extreme fire danger due to dry conditions.
The closures will remain in effect until July 30 unless rescinded or extended.
Taiga Rohrer, Tonto’s fire management officer, said new fire starts have become increasingly difficult to control and the closure is the best option to deal with the fire danger conditions.
Authorities said wildfires have burned more than 350 square miles of the forest already this year, caused by vehicle fires, sparks from tow chains or flat tires.
They said hot temperatures following a wet winter has produced an abundance of dry brush and grass in the forest.
The closure means all National Forest System lands contained within the Tonto are closed to the public except some of the popular recreation sites and tourist destinations such as Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Reservoir, Canyon Lake, Saguaro Lake and Lower Salt River plus the Tortilla Flat Restaurant and Roosevelt Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.