HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The Air Force’s F-35A demonstration team based in northern Utah will start its 2020 season with performances at two military bases in Arizona.
A schedule posted on the website of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in the Ogden area said the team’s first performance is scheduled March 13-14 at the Marine Corps Air Station at Yuma, followed by a March 21-22 at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale in metro Phoenix.
The team formerly was based at Luke before being moved to Hill, where the team will perform June 27-28.
Other performances in the region include one on Sept. 17-20 in Reno, Nevada.
The 388th is an operational unit that already has sent one F-35A squadron overseas on a deployment to the Middle East. That unit has since returned and a second F-35A squadron from Hill now is deployed in that region.
Hill officials said preparations for the 2020 season are underway as the team prepares new launch and recovery procedures for the demonstration routine.
Officials said the team is expected to begin flying practice around Hill in early January.
