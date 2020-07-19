BULLHEAD CITY — Interest in Tuesday’s Bullhead City Council meeting is expected to be keen.
“The city is anticipating a large crowd for Tuesday’s meeting as we have received a number of phone calls and emails from people wishing to speak at call to the public regarding face masks and beach closures,” said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Cotter noted that the call to the public before an election typically draws a larger crowd than normal, and that there are many items of interest on the council agenda, including discussion about the “end of recycling in Bullhead City,” Cotter said.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Seating will be limited in the council chamber to stem the spread of COVID-19. There will be some overflow seating in the Municipal Court.
Residents not wanting to address the council are encouraged to stay home and instead listen to radio station KNTR 106.3 FM, which will broadcast the meeting live. The meeting also will be streamed live on the city’s website, Bullheadcity.com, its Facebook page and Suddenlink TV4.
See the meeting agenda online for the entire list of scheduled items.
The meeting will be run slowly by Mayor Tom Brady so anyone in the Municipal Court — or in their car listening on the radio — will have plenty of time to come when their item of interest is called, Cotter stressed.
As seats become available during the meeting, people relegated to the Municipal Court will be invited to sit in the council chamber.
The end of recycling
City council members are being asked to approved a contract extension with Republic Services of the Colorado River Valley, also known as Allied Waste Transportation Inc., that would start Sept. 1, and run through December of 2024.
The new contract would end recycling entirely and slightly reduce the monthly service rate charged to residents.
The city has been considering this move since November of 2018, when the first of a series of public workshops were held about recycling and how it has become more expensive to offer recycling programs. There were recycling forums, as well.
Republic Services introduced the idea to the city.
Earlier in 2018, China stopped accepting imports of most plastics and other recyclables because much of the recyclable materials coming to it for processing was soiled, contaminated and unsuitable.
Some of the major points of the contract extension include:
- Cost for the weekly service will be $14.95 a month — a bit less than the $15.54 per month now being charged for service.
- No more curbside recycling.
- Trash service will be once a week.
- Residents will have two cans. Additional cans will each cost $3 a month.
- Bulky solid waste collection will continue at no additional charge for up to six pick ups per year.
- Suspension of two recycling drop-off points.
Cotter said three years should allow ample time to evaluate the value of the proposed changes.
Raising the cost of curbside pick-ups and continuing removal of trash and recycling wasn’t a viable alternative, Brady said last year.
A proposal to charge an additional $10 a month for curbside recycling pickup service also was rejected.
Action on a new contract has been put on hold since COVID-19 commanded the attention of city officials. Earlier, EPCOR and the second Laughlin-Bullhead City bridge project became priorities.
Defer wastewater rate increase
Cotter, in a written report, asks council members to put off this year’s wastewater rate increase because of “another tremendous rate increase proposed by EPCOR that is currently pending at the Arizona Corporation Commission, increased unemployment and COVID-19 problems for customers and businesses.”
Cost to the city would be about $193,000 but would save residents a total of $155,000 and businesses $38,000 this year.
The rate increase, one of five within a five-year plan, would return next year. The five-year plan would become a six-year plan with this year’s rate increases being postponed for one year.
Slurry-microsurfacing machine
Council members are being asked to authorize purchase of a new Rayner RoadSaver slurry-microsurfacing machine at a cost of nearly $397,000 — plus tax.
The seller would be California Pavement Maintenance Company of Sacramento, California.
Staff predicts that this machine — a newer version of one already used by the city with some added features — would allow the city to beef up its street maintenance program so 30% of the city’s streets are sealed each year instead of the current 20%.
Also on the agenda:
- Cotter will talk about COVID-19, the election, airline service, and EPCOR Water’s new rate case filed recently with the Arizona Corporation Commission. This is scheduled fairly early during the regular meeting.
- Before the regular meeting there will be an executive session to evaluate City Magistrate Peter Psareas that will be followed with a council vote during the regular meeting on whether to approve a new two-year employment agreement effective Nov. 1.
