KINGMAN — Tim Woods has declared intent to seek the Republican nomination for District 1 Mohave County Supervisor.
The general manager of the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman said he wants to give back after getting such a warm reception in 2012.
“When my wife and family and I moved here, we had never been to Arizona before. We were welcomed in this community with open arms and we just fell in love with it,” Woods said. “The people here, the land and everything about this county is just amazing.”
Woods’ professional background includes 20 years of cattle ranch management followed by a decade in the railroad industry. He said he’d like the county to get more aggressive and capitalize upon economic development opportunity.
“Mohave County is a hub of transportation. It always has been, but now it’s time to expand it,” Woods said. “We’ve got a dual mainline transcontinental railroad that comes through Kingman and the only stop between Winslow and Los Angeles to unload cars is here in Kingman. It has not been fully utilized. Anytime a railroad stops you have business.”
Woods is running in the only Mohave County district in which the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Sup. Gary Watson has said he intends to retire at the end of next year.
“Supervisor Watson has done an amazing job over a long period of time and there’s some things you definitely want to keep going,” Woods said. “Right now Mohave County has the lowest combined tax rate in the state. Combining all of the taxes, we’ve got the lowest rate and we want to keep it that way.’’
Woods said he looks forward to what will be a year-long campaign. He has no lack of confidence for public speaking.
“I’ve been a licensed auctioneer since I was 14 years-old. I have been in front of large groups of people talking my whole entire life,” he said. “I’ve got half a head of hair and I’m halfway good looking and I’ve got a pretty good line of crap so I ought to be a good politician.”
