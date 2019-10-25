BULLHEAD CITY — A wide range of Bullhead City citizens was on display Thursday evening at Desert Valley Elementary School. There were superheroes, convicts princesses, a giant chicken and dinosaurs great and small.
It was altogether ooky.
The annual Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat event had students dressed in their best costumes in search of candy and fun.
The trunk-or-treat portion of the event featured numerous groups parking cars on school grounds and handing out candy to the scary and not-so-scary beings who paraded past.
Some of the cars were decorated with monster or kids’-show themes.
Brandi VanVoorst decorated her trunk with a monster face, complete with crinkly paper eyes, cardboard teeth and plastic-bag cheeks that puffed up with the steady wind.
Cars had Halloween-themed music playing on their stereos, leading ninja Devlyn Eaton to start up an impromptu break-dancing routine to “The Addams Family Theme.”
Steve Belcher II was dressed as Marshmello, a DJ known for his bucket-like head covering. His mother, Danielle Dixon, was among several parents who found unique costumes at a local Halloween store.
Dixon said the family hadn’t been to the festival before but that she found it “pretty neat.”
The Jensen family is new to the Tri-state area. Parents Joseph and Marissa found it a nice experience for their children, Jaxson, Damien and Edan.
Kyrstien Kinkade, 12, was dressed as an astronaut. She found that the helmet of her costume served nicely for collecting candy.
Activities indoors included a cake walk, sack races, crafts, bowling, ”spooky campfire stories” and spider races.
The latter involved a pair of competitors each using their breath to propel a plastic spider down the length of a table, with the first to do so winning a prize.
Desert Valley staff hosted the games and activities.
Each child also left the festival with a free book, courtesy of Innovative Approaches to Literacy and Los Lagos. Other participating groups included Thunder Mountain Dentistry, Mohave Mental Health and local scouting groups.
“We wanted to have a safe and fun activity for kids to do,” instructional coach Debbie Molloy said. “They like to come and see their teachers in a different light.”
